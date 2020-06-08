Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Samsung rumor: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 to be unveiled August 5

Samsung will also reportedly unveil a new Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, new tablet, and maybe Galaxy Watch 2

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 8, 2020

Samsung is going to have a gigantic year whether we're stuck in our houses or not, with next-gen smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and so much more to reportedly unveil on August 5.

According to Samsung leaker Ice Universe, we can expect the annual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, 2020. We should see Samsung unveil the next-gen Galaxy Note 20 smartphone, as well as a new Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone, a new Galaxy Z Flip handset, a Galaxy Tab 7 tablet, and even a Galaxy Watch 2.

We should see the Galaxy Note 20 packing some crazy internals, with an upgraded SoC and RAM, a better display, upgraded storage, improved cameras, super-fast 45W charging, and so much more. We might see a 60Hz panel on the Galaxy Note 20, while the Galaxy Note 20+ should feature a 120Hz panel -- Samsung, make both 120Hz please.

We should see an upgraded, and possibly cheaper Galaxy Fold 2 to succeed the first Galaxy Fold -- as well as an upgraded Galaxy Z Flip. We should begin to hear more about Galaxy Unpacked and the new preoducts in the coming months.

NEWS SOURCES:weibo.com, i.ytimg.com
