Samsung to release 'wide fold' smartphone in 2026, putting pressure on Apple's foldable iPhone

Samsung is reportedly preparing to expand its foldable smartphone family with a "wide fold" handset in 2026, putting additional pressure on Apple's foldable iPhone before it's even released.

The new "wide fold" should be shorter vertically when folded compared to existing foldables from Samsung, as well as being longer horizontally. Based on industry coverage, the goal for Samsung is to make a "wide-type" foldable smartphone with two 18:9 ratio screens that are joined, making the internal display almost square at an 18:18 ratio.

Korean outlet ETnews spoke with an industry insider familiar with Samsung's plans for its wide-fold smartphone, where they said: "Samsung has shared this development plan. Considering the timing of discussions, it is expected to debut alongside next year's foldable phone series in the second half (of 2026). Although the specific specifications have not yet been finalized, the details are expected to be determined by the end of this month or early next month".

Samsung is working on its new foldable in order to create an even bigger wave of foldable Galaxy smartphones for when Apple releases its first foldable iPhone in 2026. Apple will have a single foldable iPhone, where Samsung has an ever-growing range of different sizes and styles of foldable Galaxy smartphones.

An industry source said: "With Apple entering the foldable phone market, the market is expected to fully take off. Since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is enjoying success this year, Samsung appears to be expanding its lineup to make a bold move".

In the coming months Samsung will unveil its new tri-fold "double-folding" phone, which will fold out into a huge tablet like the Huawei Mate X tri-fold phone in China. Samsung will have its new tri-fold, its foldable Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip range, and next year it'll add this new "wide fold" foldable smartphone, too.