This could be our first picture of the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card

Could this be real? Doubtful. But we are getting VERY close to the official reveal of the GeForce RTX 3080

We could be looking at our first pictures of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which will be the first consumer graphics card powered by their next-gen Ampere GPU architecture.

In a new leaked image on the Chiphell forums, we have a picture of the purported GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. At first you'll notice the radically different design, we don't know if these would be NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card or an AIB card.

But second, you'll notice that the 'RTX 3080' is upside down to the PCIe power connector on one of the cards, while the other seems to be the right way up. It looks odd, but I doubt these are real and are probably going to end up as fakes. Although, a return of the blower-style fan with the next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 would sure be interesting.

(New) NVIDIA Ampere GA100 Specs

8192 CUDA cores @ 1750MHz boost

1024 Tensor Cores

256 RT Cores

Unknown amount of GDDR6 @ 16Gbps

Unknown TDP

7nm

More reading on NVIDIA Ampere:

NVIDIA Ampere GPUs

GA102 - 84 SMs / 5376 CUDA cores / 12GB GDDR6 / 384-bit bus - 40% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

GA103 - 60 SMs / 3840 CUDA cores / 10GB GDDR6 / 320-bit bus - 10% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

GA104 - 48 SMs / 3072 CUDA cores / 8GB GDDR6 / 256-bit bus - 5% slower than RTX 2080 Ti

Older NVIDIA Ampere GA100 Specs

8192 CUDA cores @ 2GHz (2.2GHz boost)

1024 Tensor Cores

130 RT Cores

48GB of HBM2e memory @ 1.2GHz

300W TDP

TSMC 7nm+

36 TFLOPs peak output

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

GA103 (GeForce RTX 3080)

10/20GB GDDR6

320-bit memory interface

60 SMs

3480 CUDA cores

GA104 (GeForce RTX 3070)

8/16GB GDDR6

256-bit memory interface

48 SMs

3072 CUDA cores

AMD also just revealed its next-gen RDNA 2 / Navi 2X plans, something we referred to as Big Navi until just recently. Those specs are monstrous, but they pale in comparison to what NVIDIA has planned for its flagship HPC destined Ampere GA100 beast.

