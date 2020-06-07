Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,621 Reviews & Articles | 61,122 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Linus apologizes to Epic boss over PlayStation 5 SSD remarksflame

Halo Infinite isn't done, but 343i is already working on new Halo game

343i is already planning the future of Halo beyond Halo: Infinite, but nothing's been announced yet

Derek Strickland | Jun 7, 2020 at 3:05 pm CDT (1 min, 48 secs time to read)

Halo: Infinite isn't finished yet, but that hasn't stopped 343i from planning the next project.

Halo Infinite isn't done, but 343i is already working on new Halo game 1 | TweakTown.com

343 Industries is hiring a senior producer for an unannounced Halo game within its engineering branch, specifically for Microsoft's Core Services team. "343 Industries is looking for a Senior Producer to work with our Core Services team to help develop a new project in the Halo universe," reads the job listing.

This is pretty much par for the course in the games industry. Developers always plan out future projects while specific games are still in development. At the same time though, Halo: Infinite is the biggest project 343i has done to date, and is being built from the ground up with a new Slipspace Engine. It's interesting to see the studio start hiring higher-profile developers for the next game.

So what does the listing tell us? Microsoft's Core Services Engineering & Operations team is mostly focused on Azure-based connectivity and networking. In this context, it'd be more centered around the Xbox LIVE infrastructure.

This is separate from another senior producer role put up in April 2020 which is centered around the company's publishing branch.

That being said, the senior producer is very much a leadership role that helps tie the teams together and stay true to the game's vision. It's possible the game will revolve around online services (actually it's highly likely given Microsoft's penchant for service-based gaming), which is also something we predicted for Halo: Infinite.

343 Industries is currently hiring for 18 separate positions, and all of them save this new one are for Halo: Infinite. 14 of these job listings have been posted in 2020 alone.

Buy at Amazon

Halo 5: Guardians

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$4.20
$8.45$11.99$14.59
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/7/2020 at 3:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:careers.microsoft.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.