Halo Infinite isn't done, but 343i is already working on new Halo game

343i is already planning the future of Halo beyond Halo: Infinite, but nothing's been announced yet

Halo: Infinite isn't finished yet, but that hasn't stopped 343i from planning the next project.

343 Industries is hiring a senior producer for an unannounced Halo game within its engineering branch, specifically for Microsoft's Core Services team. "343 Industries is looking for a Senior Producer to work with our Core Services team to help develop a new project in the Halo universe," reads the job listing.

This is pretty much par for the course in the games industry. Developers always plan out future projects while specific games are still in development. At the same time though, Halo: Infinite is the biggest project 343i has done to date, and is being built from the ground up with a new Slipspace Engine. It's interesting to see the studio start hiring higher-profile developers for the next game.

So what does the listing tell us? Microsoft's Core Services Engineering & Operations team is mostly focused on Azure-based connectivity and networking. In this context, it'd be more centered around the Xbox LIVE infrastructure.

This is separate from another senior producer role put up in April 2020 which is centered around the company's publishing branch.

That being said, the senior producer is very much a leadership role that helps tie the teams together and stay true to the game's vision. It's possible the game will revolve around online services (actually it's highly likely given Microsoft's penchant for service-based gaming), which is also something we predicted for Halo: Infinite.

343 Industries is currently hiring for 18 separate positions, and all of them save this new one are for Halo: Infinite. 14 of these job listings have been posted in 2020 alone.