Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,614 Reviews & Articles | 61,002 News Posts

This mod for Half-Life: Alyx lets you play without a VR headset

Want to play Half-Life: Alyx but don't have a VR headset? Now is your chance!

Anthony Garreffa | May 31, 2020 at 9:27 pm CDT (1 min, 12 secs time to read)

Half-Life: Alyx was one of the hands down best gaming experiences of my life, and while I played it in VR (and I think you should, too) it doesn't mean you can't check it out without a VR headset -- and this handy mod. Check it out:

This new mod is called the "Pancake FPS Starter Kit" which can be downloaded right here, and is showcased in the video above. YouTuber 'Goutrial' posted the video, explaining: "This is a mod for Half-Life: Alyx called "Pancake FPS Starter Kit" that makes it so you can play without VR".

He continues: "It also adds the ability to add custom weapon scripts. In this video, I am using the base mod so there are only the weapons from Half-Life 2. The weapons you see in this video are from Half-Life 2: MMod".

You can download the Pancake FPS Starter Kit right here, with the instructions on how to install and run it available at the same link -- or right here.

Buy at Amazon

Half-Life Headcrab Plush Hat

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$39.99
$39.99$39.99$35.82
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2020 at 8:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:github.com, wccftech.com, i.ytimg.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.