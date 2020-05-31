This mod for Half-Life: Alyx lets you play without a VR headset

Half-Life: Alyx was one of the hands down best gaming experiences of my life, and while I played it in VR (and I think you should, too) it doesn't mean you can't check it out without a VR headset -- and this handy mod. Check it out:

This new mod is called the "Pancake FPS Starter Kit" which can be downloaded right here, and is showcased in the video above. YouTuber 'Goutrial' posted the video, explaining: "This is a mod for Half-Life: Alyx called "Pancake FPS Starter Kit" that makes it so you can play without VR".

He continues: "It also adds the ability to add custom weapon scripts. In this video, I am using the base mod so there are only the weapons from Half-Life 2. The weapons you see in this video are from Half-Life 2: MMod".

You can download the Pancake FPS Starter Kit right here, with the instructions on how to install and run it available at the same link -- or right here.