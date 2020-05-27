NVIDIA's new GeForce driver optimized for Valorant, Minecraft Dungeons

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 446.14 WHQL driver, which you can download right here.

The new drivers include the latest performance optimizations for Valorant, as well as support for Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration, and Crucible. NVIDIA has also added VRSS (Variable Rate Supersampling) to Onward -- as well as a bunch of issues that have been fixed.

There is one particular thing worth highlighting with these new drivers: they have support for Microsoft's soon-to-be-released Windows 10 May 2020 update. The upcoming Windows 10 May 2020 update has an interesting new GPU feature: it will show GPU temperature in the Task Manager now -- thanks to the introduction of the DirectX 12 Ultimate API.

You can read more about, and download the new GeForce Game Ready 446.14 WHQL driver right here.

NVIDIA shared a bunch of videos on the games supported in the new drivers, if you want to check them out they're below for your viewing pleasure.

