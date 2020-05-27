Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
NVIDIA's new GeForce driver optimized for Valorant, Minecraft Dungeons

NVIDIA releases its new GeForce Game Ready 446.14 WHQL drivers, optimized for Valorant and Minecraft Dungeons

Anthony Garreffa | May 27, 2020 at 8:15 am CDT (1 min, 18 secs time to read)

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 446.14 WHQL driver, which you can download right here.

The new drivers include the latest performance optimizations for Valorant, as well as support for Minecraft Dungeons, Disintegration, and Crucible. NVIDIA has also added VRSS (Variable Rate Supersampling) to Onward -- as well as a bunch of issues that have been fixed.

There is one particular thing worth highlighting with these new drivers: they have support for Microsoft's soon-to-be-released Windows 10 May 2020 update. The upcoming Windows 10 May 2020 update has an interesting new GPU feature: it will show GPU temperature in the Task Manager now -- thanks to the introduction of the DirectX 12 Ultimate API.

You can read more about, and download the new GeForce Game Ready 446.14 WHQL driver right here.

NVIDIA shared a bunch of videos on the games supported in the new drivers, if you want to check them out they're below for your viewing pleasure.

Last updated: May 27, 2020 at 08:22 am CDT

NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, nvidia.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

