AMD releases Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.4.2 drivers, grab them here

AMD has just released a new set of Radeon drivers which include support for both Gears Tactics, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The new AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 20.4.2 drivers include the usual bug fixes and issues being fixed up, with AMD fixing [email protected] issues with Radeon RX Vega class graphics cards. Overwatch players get some "intermittent crash" issues when entering a game or playing for extended periods.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.2 Driver for Windows® 10 64-bit -- download here

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.2 Driver for Windows® 7 64-bit -- download here

You can read more on the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.2 drivers on AMD's website.

Fixed Issues

Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system hang or black screen when running [email protected] while also running an application using hardware acceleration of video content.

A system crash or hang may be experienced when using Edge browser to play Netflix™ content.

XSplit™ may experience an application hang or freeze when performing a scene switch.

Minor stuttering may occur when performing a task switch with performance metrics overlay open in some games.

Overwatch™ may experience an intermittent crash while entering a game or during extended gameplay sessions.

Radeon RX 5700 series graphics product system configurations may intermittently experience a display loss or black screen while gaming or on desktop with a limited number of displays.

Radeon Software may experience an application crash when playing games with non-alphanumeric characters in the game title.

Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience an application crash with Microsoft® Teams when hardware acceleration is enabled.

An 'Unable to get requirements' error message may intermittently occur when viewing the Upgrade Advisor tab in Radeon Software.

Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when playing games with Instant Replay or Record Desktop enabled.

Resolved an install issue where Error 1603 could occur when an installation prerequisite for Visual C++ was not correctly detected as installed.

Known Issues