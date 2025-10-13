Playing Battlefield 6 on a Radeon GPU? Be sure to install AMD's latest Beta driver

With a peak player count of almost 750,000 on Steam, odds are that if you're a fan of competitive shooters and jumping into the latest PC games, you've spent some time this past weekend playing Battlefield 6. And if you've been doing so on an AMD Radeon RX GPU, then you probably want to install the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.10.1 Battlefield 6 Preview Driver is the latest Radeon driver for PC gamers, explicitly built for Battlefield 6. In fact, that's the only thing listed in the release notes: new game support for Battlefield 6 running on DirectX 12. That's it, no bug fixes, no new issues, nothing else really. If you're not playing Battlefield 6 and have a Radeon GPU, you can skip this and wait for the next signed WHQL-certified driver release.

As one of the biggest releases of the year, outside of the seemingly poorly received campaign, Battlefield 6's massive multiplayer battles and large-scale destruction are proving to be a hit in ways that previous releases in the franchise (Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield 5) stumbled at launch.

In fact, it's not only the most successful Battlefield launch to date, but it has also debuted in an optimized state with support for a wide range of hardware. No release is perfect, and there have been a few reports of crashes and technical issues (mostly related to DirectX freezing or crashing) for both Radeon and GeForce RTX systems, but for most players, it's been smooth sailing. Not literally, naval combat coming to Battlefield 6 is still a rumor. That said, if you are playing the game on a Radeon-powered rig, be sure to grab the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.10.1 Battlefield 6 Preview Driver for the optimal experience.