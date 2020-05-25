Save nearly $250 on the Microsoft Surface Pro X

Today is Memorial Day in the United States, and while it's a day of remembrance, it's also a day of family get-togethers and good deals on all manner of items. Amazon has a special deal today that's only good for a few more hours that sees a hefty discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro X. The deal is good for approximately another 15 hours as of writing and knocks $249.01 off the regular price of the Surface Pro X tablet with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

For those unfamiliar with this tablet, it has integrated Wi-Fi and always-on 4G LTE connectivity. It's worth pointing out that this special price is for the tablet only, the keyboard accessory turning it into a laptop is an additional cost. The device is very thin at 7.3 mm and weighs only 1.7 pounds making it very portable and easy to use on the go.

It has a 13-inch screen and is powered by Qualcomm. The processor under the hood is the Microsoft SQ1 manufactured by Qualcomm for mobile productivity and always-on connectivity. For those wanting a full ready to go bundle, the Microsoft Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen will add another $207.85.

The Pro X runs Windows 10 Home and has a battery promising up to 13 hours of use per charge. It measures 8.2 inches long by 11.3 inches wide by 0.28 inches thick. The rear camera is a five-megapixel unit, and it has an integrated front camera for videoconferencing and selfies. With the $249 discount, the tablet is $749.99, and it's in stock now at Amazon. This little machine is more than up to daily computing tasks like word processing, internet surfing, and email checking among other things.