Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,608 Reviews & Articles | 60,888 News Posts

Mortal Kombat creator on next-gen PS5, Xbox SSDs: 'It'll be huge'

Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon is impressed by next-gen console SSD tech, and sees ultra-fast storage as a game-changer for the industry

Derek Strickland | May 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm CDT (3 mins, 15 secs time to read)

The PlayStation 5's and Xbox Series X's customized PCIe 4.0 SSDs have the potential to revolutionize gaming, and developers like Netherrealm's Ed Boon are excited to tap that raw power.

Mortal Kombat creator on next-gen PS5, Xbox SSDs: 'It'll be huge' 14 | TweakTown.com

The Zen 2 and Navi 2X GPU upgrades in next-gen consoles are exciting, but that processing power would be hindered without an ultra-fast SSD to feed the system data and assets at blinding-fast speeds. The inclusion of SSDs in next-gen systems is big in itself, but the raw speed will push next-gen to a whole new level beyond current PC tech. The PS5 can transfer uncompressed assets at 5.5GB/sec, or 100x the PS4, and the Xbox Series X can hit 2.4GB/sec, 40x the Xbox One's HDD. This means no loading times, seamless gameplay, and will change how games are made and played.

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon is just one of the many devs who see great things in next-gen SSDs. "I think it's funny when these new systems come out, these new consoles, everyone's always like 'okay what do the graphics look like?' I think people underestimate the impact the almost-zero load times will have. That's suddenly going to open up new doors that just weren't considered possible before," Boon said in a recent interview with Geoff Keighley.

"I think we haven't even scratched the surface of what will eventually be done with those systems."

"It's kind of a given the graphics are going to be better. But this new way of handling memory and loading is going to be huge."

The main Summer Game Fest stream was about Mortal Kombat 11's new Aftermath expansion, so we've combined some tidbits on what to expect from the new buy-to-play expac. Boon says the expansion will have five big chapters to play through that're set across a new unique story that chronicles the return of Shang Tsung.

"Our games traditionally have 12 or 16 chapters, where each chapter you go through with one character and play four fights and you take it through this narrative," Boon said.

"The Aftermath expansion is five meatier chapters. There's more fights in them. Some have four, some have six, so a lot more story happens in each chapter. So it's not typical' It's a decent amount of story that is told--a surprising amount."

Boon also confirmed that every single character in the game will have their own Friendship moves, which is a great addition. MK11 is also the fastest-selling game of all time.

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath releases Tuesday, April 26 digitally on all platforms and will release later in June as a physical game.

Buy at Amazon

Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath Kollection - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2020 at 4:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.