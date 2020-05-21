Lexar rolls out new M.2 NVMe SSDs that pump up to 3.5GB/sec

Lexar's new Professional NM700 NVMe SSD is here, offers up to 3.5GB/sec read speeds

Lexar has just unveiled its new Professional NM700 NVMe SSD, with the new storage drive coming in three different capacities: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Inside, we have Lexar tapping the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface which offers some great speeds of up to 3.5GB/sec (3500MB/sec) reads, and up to 2GB/sec (2000MB/sec) writes. Lexar is using 3D NAND flash on the drive, with LDPC technology (Low-Density Parity Check) error code checking technology.

LDPC helps facilitate transfers of large amounts of data, making it more reliable and fixing errors before they arrive so that it doesn't slow the drive down. Lexar provides a 5-year warranty with its new Professional NM700 NVMe SSD drives, too. As for pricing: