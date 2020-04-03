Razer's new Blade 15 gaming laptops: everything you need to know

NVIDIA announced its new GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q graphics cards today (more on that here), with their various OEM partners now unveiling new super-powered gaming notebooks.

Razer unveiled its new Razer Blade 15 gaming notebook that has improvements on both the inside, with some kick ass new CPU and GPU technology, as well as some changes on the outside. Razer will have two models available in May 2020 including a Base model starting at $1600, and the more Advanced model that taps out at $3300.

Razer Blade 15 Base

The new Razer Blade 15 Base model includes an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, which is a 6C/12T chip that offers a base frequency of 2.6GHz and up to 5GHz turbo. Razer starts things off with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB of RAM, but there are options for the RTX 2070 or RTX 2080 graphics cards.

Note: you cannot buy the new Razer Blade 15 Base model with GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER or GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER -- they are the non-SUPER variants. The RTX SUPER graphics can only be with a configured Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop.

One of the best bits is that the new Razer Blade 15 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, all while Razer offers a 4K OLED display if you want the higher-quality goodness. The 4K OLED option gives the Razer Blade 15 a factory-calibrated OLED panel with 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage.

Inside, Razer is offering 16GB of DDR4 at a minimum, 256GB and 512GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD options, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a 65W rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

The higher-end "Advanced" model of the new Blade 15 gaming notebook rocks Intel's fresh 10th-gen Comet Lake Core i7-108750H processor, which is an 8C/16T chip with a base clock of 2.3GHz and a turbo clock of 5.1GHz. Yeah, 5.1GHz inside of a laptop.

Razer's new Blade 15 Advanced rocks NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q graphics by default, with the option to upgrade up to the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q.

Inside of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced the company is offering a 15.6-inch 1080p panel but with a super-fast 300Hz refresh rate. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced also enjoys some beefed-up internals over the Base model, such as 512GB to 1TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage options, a large 80-watt battery, and per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma keyboard.

Even the ports are high-end, with Razer packing in an ultra-fast SD card reader that supports UHS-III speeds. This means that you can pull a huge 624Mbps from an SD card, if it is indeed an UHS-III card.

Connectivity and features on both of the new Razer Blade 15 include:

Wi-Fi 6

High-speed 2933MHz DDR4 RAM

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports

HDMI port

USB Type-C port

Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port

Razer Blade 15 Pricing