Razer's new Razer Kiyo V2 webcam combines 4K capture with AI-powered features for creators

Razer has launched a pair of new webcams with the new Razer Kiyo V2 and Razer Kiyo V2 X, with former offering crisp lossless 4K capture.

TL;DR: Razer's new Kiyo V2 webcam delivers professional-grade 4K video with an 8.3 MP Sony STARVIS sensor, AI-powered auto-framing, and HDR support, ideal for gamers and streamers. The affordable Kiyo V2 X offers 1440p 60FPS, autofocus, and a built-in mic, providing a complete entry-level streaming solution.

Razer has just updated its webcam offerings for gamers, streamers, and creators with the new Razer Kiyo V2 and Razer Kiyo V2 X. The big headline feature of the flagship Razer Kiyo V2 model, priced at $149.99 USD, is that it supports crisp and vibrant 4K video powered by an 8.3 MP Sony STARVIS Sensor; however, it is limited to 30FPS. For streamers, it also supports 1080p 60FPS.

3

The new Razer Kiyo V2 4K webcam, image credit: Razer.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Razer notes that the Kiyo V2 has been designed to offer "professional-grade image and video" in a webcam, with additional AI-powered optimizations and features via a partnership with Reincubate and its popular Camo Studio app. This includes AI-powered auto-framing, lighting correction, and backgrounds.

"With the Kiyo V2, we wanted to give creators the best of both worlds," said Addie Tan, Global Head of Lifestyle Division at Razer. "The original Kiyo Pro set a new standard for webcam image quality, but we knew creators needed more than just sharp visuals. That's why we built the Kiyo V2 with true 4K clarity and layered in intelligent AI optimizations, so streaming becomes easier, smarter, and truly stream-ready."

Image-wise, the Razer Kiyo V2 supports lossless capture in the MJPEG, YUY2, and NV12 formats, as well as HDR, and features an ultrawide-angle lens that lets you zoom in or out with "zero distortion."

3

The new Razer Kiyo V2 X 1440p webcam, image credit: Razer.

Alongside the new Kiyo V2, Razer has also launched the more affordable Razer Kiyo V2 X, priced at $99.99 USD, which differs slightly in its design. This camera is aimed at entry-level streamers, offering 1440p 60FPS capture, autofocus capabilities, a wide-angle lens, and a built-in microphone. It delivers a more complete "out of the box" streaming solution with simple software integration and customization.