GTA V hits 130 million sales, moves 10 million copies in one quarter

Grand Theft Auto V dominates every other game on the market except for Minecraft

Seven years after launch, Grand Theft Auto V shows no signs of slowing down and is still selling millions of copies while raking in hundreds of millions in monetization.

In its latest earnings report, Take-Two Interactive confirmed GTA V has now sold-in more than 130 million units worldwide, making it the second best-selling game of all time (Minecraft takes the lead with over 200 million copies). GTA V grew by 10 million sales in a single quarter from 120 million in February 2020, which was on the heels of another quarterly 5 million sales jump. That's more than some games sell in a lifetime.

The game has far exceeded the company's expectations, and in 2019 alone GTA Online made over $500 million from microtransactions.

Take-Two also gave updates on select catalog games like The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and NBA 2K20.

Company CEO Strauss Zelnick also confirmed GTA V player numbers and microtransaction spending were both up to record highs in 2019. GTA Online players grew sequentially from December 2019 to March 2020, driven by big events, and microtransaction earnings for GTA Online were up record highs to 87% in Q4, and 40% for the full fiscal year.

This is just the beginning for GTA V's monetization ceiling. Expect in-game spending to spike to even bigger heights now that GTA V is free on the Epic Store, which was obviously a strategic move on Take-Two's part.

Last updated: May 20, 2020 at 05:49 pm CDT