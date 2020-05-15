Twitch forms the Twitch Safety Advisory Council

Twitch says it wanted experts from outside Twitch to provide an external perspective

Twitch announced that it has developed a new avenue for keeping the community safe and healthy. The Twitch Safety Advisory Council aims to support the growth of the community moving forward. Twitch says that the Council will inform and guide decisions made at Twitch by contributing their experience, expertise, and belief in the Twitch mission of empowering communities to create together.

The Safety Advisory Council will advise on a number of topics that include:

Drafting new policies and policy updates

Developing products and features to improve safety and moderation

Promoting healthy streaming and work-life balance habits

Protecting the interests of marginalized groups

Identifying emerging trends that could impact the Twitch experience

The group is composed of both Twitch creators and online safety experts who all have a deep understanding of the Twitch network, its content, and its community. The Council has both streamers and experts who can provide an external perspective.

The Council includes Alex Holmes, Deputy CEO at the non-profit The Diana Award. CohhCarnage described as "one of the original variety streamers on Twitch." Another Twitch streamer member is Cupahnoodle, who is a partnered Twitch Ambassador and host/commentator. Emma Llanso is the director of the Center for Democracy & Technologies Free Expression Project. FerociouslySteph is a full-time streamer and was one of the first transgender streamers to be partnered on Twitch.

Rounding out the members of the Council are Dr. Hindujais, a Professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Florida Atlantic University and Co-Director of the Cyberbullying Research Center and T.L. Taylor. Taylor is a Professor of Comparative Media Studies at MIT and co-founder and Director of Research for AnyKey, an organization dedicated to supporting and developing fair and inclusive esports. Zizaran is the last of the group and is a Twitch Partner streaming since 2015. We talked about Twitch a few days ago when its plans to make dating shows for gamers surfaced.