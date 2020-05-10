Twitch is making talk shows and dating shows for gamers

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
May 10, 2020

Twitch is ramping things up in 2020 and beyond, with Bloomberg reporting that the Amazon-owned gaming-focused company is taking in pitches for "unscripted" TV shows.

These new unscripted TV shows are being aimed at male gamers that are aged between 18-24, with the idea that Twitch will make its own game shows, dating shows, and other reality TV shows. The budgets for these new Twitch-made shows will be between $50,000 per week and $250,000 per week.

Twitch is expecting to make a show better than a normal video podcast that goes onto YouTube, or a multi-window Zoom chat. But it doesn't want the TV shows to swell out to the size of a traditional show. We should see these new Twitch shows in the coming months.

NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, knowtechie.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

