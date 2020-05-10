Twitch is making talk shows and dating shows for gamers

Twitch is ramping things up in 2020 and beyond, with Bloomberg reporting that the Amazon-owned gaming-focused company is taking in pitches for "unscripted" TV shows.

These new unscripted TV shows are being aimed at male gamers that are aged between 18-24, with the idea that Twitch will make its own game shows, dating shows, and other reality TV shows. The budgets for these new Twitch-made shows will be between $50,000 per week and $250,000 per week.

Twitch is expecting to make a show better than a normal video podcast that goes onto YouTube, or a multi-window Zoom chat. But it doesn't want the TV shows to swell out to the size of a traditional show. We should see these new Twitch shows in the coming months.