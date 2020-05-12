iFixit rips apart the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard trackpad

Most gadget fans like to see the folks over at iFixit tear the latest and greatest gadgets apart so you can see the inside. It's also nice to find out how repairable the devices are so if anything needs to be fixed down the road buyers know if it's possible or not. The latest product that iFixit is tearing apart is the new magic keyboard for iPad Pro.

Before iFixit jumps into a complete teardown of the keyboard, it first took apart the trackpad. The trackpad is the only part of the Magic Keyboard that's able to be taking apart without significant destruction of the keyboard. A full keyboard tear down will be coming according to the publication.

Underneath trackpad cover, there is a single button that operates on a lever system. When the trackpad is pressed near the center the user is pressing the sole button in the trackpad. That press causes contact plate in the center to be forced upward, making a click happen. When the trackpad is pressed from one of the other sides or corners, the lever system is activated, causing the contact plate in the center to be forced upward to complete the click.

The system appears to be robust enough to last and repairable if needed. iFixit plans to tear down the entire keyboard in the future when it's ready to publish repair guides for the product. The Magic Keyboard for iPad works with 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the tablet. It's available for $299 for the smaller iPad Pro and $349 larger iPad Pro. The keyboard can be hard to come by right now as demand has outstripped availability. The gang at iFixit is the same group who tore down the S20 Ultra camera.