Sony's new PS5 Pro console gets the beautifully nerdy iFixit teardown treatment, check it out

The iFixit teardown of Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console: easy to get to the CMOS battery, battery hatch could be 'year's hottest repair trend?'

Sony's new PS5 Pro console gets the beautifully nerdy iFixit teardown treatment, check it out
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The iFixit teardown of Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro highlights the easily replaceable CMOS battery as the main change from previous models. The PS5 Pro maintains the tool-free panel removal design for easy fan cleaning and includes an additional 2GB of DDR5 RAM for the OS, freeing up 16GB of GDDR6 memory for gaming.

The team at iFixit has given Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro console their usual detailed teardown, surprised at the "easily replaceable" CMOS battery, noting that's "the only change from the other PS5 models worth writing home about". Check out iFixit's teardown on the PS5 Pro in the video below:

The biggest repairability news from the PS5 Pro teardown is that you can now change your CMOS battery by removing a single screw, versus previous PlayStation consoles that iFixit noted "changing the battery was a pain". The team noted that just like with the original PS5, Sony introduced an "awesome tool-free panel removal design" that allowed users to remove, and dust out the fan all without a screwdriver.

Sony's new PS5 Pro has the same easily removable panels, while removing four screws and a JST-style connector, the entire fan can be removed out of the console if you wanted to go in for a deep clean.

The iFixit team also notes that the PS5 Pro has a "WARRANTY VOICE IF SEAL REMOVED/DAMAGED" over it, but these stickers a rre "are actually unenforceable in the US, per the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act-and if Sony tries to give you grief about having opened up your console, you can report them to the FTC".

The new PS5 Pro console also has an additional 2GB of DDR5 RAM dedicated to the OS on the console, which effectively frees up the 16GB of GDDR6 memory towards gaming. We should also expect some of this spared-up GDDR6 memory is being used for the AI-powered PSSR upscaling on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Sony has beefed-up the cooling system inside of the PS5 Pro, with iFixit providing a look at the inside of both the PS5 Slim (on the left) and the PS5 Pro console (on the right) in the picture above. The heat pipes on the PS5 Pro are great to see, keeping that upgraded APU inside cool.

NEWS SOURCE:ifixit.com
