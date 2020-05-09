Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
President Trump says coronavirus will disappear without a vaccine

Anthony Garreffa | May 9, 2020 at 10:49 pm CDT (1 min, 17 secs time to read)

President Trump has been pretty head on with a coronavirus vaccine, where the US president recently said that we don't even need a vaccine for coronavirus as COVID-19 is just going to go away.

Trump said: "I just rely on what doctors say. I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests: this is going to go away without a vaccine. It's gonna go away, and we're not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time".

He did talk about the expected second wave of coronavirus in the coming months, with President Trump adding: "There are some viruses or flus that came and they went for a vaccine, and they never found the vaccine. And they've disappeared. They never showed up again. They die too, like everything else".

But then the big one drops, and Trump adds: "They say it's going to go - that doesn't mean this year - doesn't mean it's going to be gone, frankly, by fall or after the fall. But eventually it's going to go away. The question is will we need a vaccine. At some point it's going to probably go away by itself. If we had a vaccine that would be very helpful".

