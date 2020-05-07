Coronavirus vaccine race: can we have a COVID-19 vaccine by January?

How close are we to a coronavirus vaccine being made? And can we get one by January next year?

Since the coronavirus outbreak became a pandemic, there has been a global race to develop a vaccine as fast as possible, but how far away are we exactly?

Well, if we take a look back at some of the timelines researchers and scientists created when building the vaccines we use today, we will learn that having a COVID-19 vaccine ready by January next year is more than just a long shot. The current record for developing a brand-new vaccine is four years. Some of the longer vaccine creation timelines are the chickenpox vaccine, which took 28 years to make, the HPV vaccine that took 15 years to develop, and the rotavirus vaccine, which also took 15 years.

The mumps vaccine was considered to be unprecedentedly fast, only taking four years. With that being said, most of the hurdles that a normal vaccine would have to go through have been removed for COVID-19, which should shorten down the development time considerably. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that there's a chance that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be ready as soon as January 2021. Judging on the previous timelines for vaccine development, that seems quite unlikely, but not impossible.