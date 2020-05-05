Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Two mystery Activision games coming in 2020 with Call of Duty, WoW

Activision hasn't delayed any games due to COVID-19, and plans to ship four titles in 2020

Derek Strickland | May 5, 2020 at 05:32 pm CDT (1 min, 45 secs time to read)

Activision won't delay any games for 2020, and plans to ship four titles in the year: Call of Duty 2020, World of Warcraft Shadowlands, and two mystery games based on Activision IP.

The coronavirus hasn't disrupted Activision's games slate for this year. In a recent earnings call, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick confirmed four games are on the way, and only two of them are major releases: the Shadowlands expansion, and the other major one is of course Call of Duty 2020.

The pipeline also includes two unannounced games from Activision's trove of IPs. What could they be? Rumor has it a new Tony Hawk remaster is on the way, and the other one could be the rumored Crash Bandicoot game.

Activision's core focus is of course on their live games, primarily Call of Duty. The franchise is now bigger than ever with a mobile and the new cross-platform Warzone, which represents the most important engagement mechanism in the company's arsenal. These two games are more accessories rather than big releases, so expect remasters or re-releases.

Here's what Activision's slate looks like right now:

