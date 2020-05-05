Activision to 'significantly invest' in Call of Duty Warzone

Activision acknowledges just how important Warzone is for earnings and engagement, and plans to accelerate momentum through 2020

Activision will massively accelerate Call of Duty's new free-to-play Warzone mode with new content and updates in the coming months.

Warzone is an absolute monster. The mode has already hit 60 million players since launching in March 2020, and Activision wants to keep that momentum going. In a recent earnings call, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick confirms the company will "continue to invest in Warzone significantly." Not only is Warzone generating incredible engagement and monetization revenues, but it's also spiking full game sales of Modern Warfare too.

Gamers are using Warzone as a F2P entry point to the ecosystem and buying Modern Warfare to further the experience. In other words, everything's going according to Activision's plan. Warzone was specifically designed to do this with cross-platform and cross-SKU play.

Activision expects Warzone to likewise positively affect Call of Duty 2020's sales as well, and the game will of course tie and connect to all future games in the franchise with cross-progression systems. Warzone is basically the connective tissue that will rope all future CoD games together, complete with cross-play.

"It remains a permanent part of our plans going forward," Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said.

As for the content pipeline, the company plans to deliver two new Modern Warfare and Warzone seasons in Q2 2020, which ends in June. So that's two new seasons from May through June.