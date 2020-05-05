Microsoft will deliver new Xbox reveals every month for rest of 2020

Microsoft will reveal new Xbox content, updates, and info every single month from now until the end of 2020

Microsoft today announced the new Xbox 20/20 initiative, which will deliver new Xbox reveals and info every single month throughout 2020.

Microsoft is going all-out with their transparency plans. They've pretty much outlined the entirety of Xbox Series X's hardware (3.8GHz Zen 2 CPU, 12TFLOP 1.28GHz Navi 2X GPU, PCIe 4.0 SSD, etc) and software (DirectStorage, Velocity Architecture, Smart Delivery, etc).

All that remains now is games and info on optimization upgrades, and that info is coming in May. But that isn't enough. Starting on May 7 with the big new next-gen gameplay reveal, Microsoft will host Xbox events every month through the remainder of 2020. Microsoft says that "every month will bring something different," so expect info on services to be sandwiched between big announcements. That means events for the next eight months.

First-party games are coming later in July, Xbox exec Aaron Greenberg says.

"June news will be done differently than Inside Xbox show. July is the big Xbox Games Studios show, we will go around the world to see first looks and even new game announcements from those creative teams."

So what's on the immediate horizon? What should we expect? Here's a quick primer:

May 7 - Next-gen gameplay reveal, no first-party games and only third-party titles like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and other games with Xbox market deals (Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, etc)

June - Unspecified reveals, probably info on Project xCloud

July - Huge first-party Xbox Series X game showcases and reveals

Microsoft will also be part of the new Summer Game Fest event. I expect the Summer Game Fest to be a kind of loose wrapper that contains all of the big reveals and shows together, and we'll likely get big dev interviews on next-gen console optimization (I want to know how The Coalition pulled off that Gears 5 ray-traced RTX 2080 Super-level performance) and much more.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

12.15 TFLOP Navi GPU on RDNA 2 architecture

7nm+ AMD SoC

16GB GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

