Apple updates 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new keyboard and more

If you want to tick all the boxes on a 13-inch MacBook Pro, it will cost you over $3500

Apple announced today the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new Magic Keyboard to bring an improved typing experience. The new Magic Keyboard replaces the keyboard on the older machines that was vulnerable to failure. Along with adding a new keyboard to the small MacBook Pro, Apple also notes that it doubled the storage across all standard configurations adding more value to the notebook computers.

The upgraded lineup also has 10th-generation Intel processors, and up to 80% faster graphics performance. Buyers can choose up to 16 GB of RAM as standard on some configurations. The updated laptop offers the 13-inch Retina display, Touch Bar, Touch ID, onboard stereo speakers, and more. The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1299, or $1199 with the education discount.

Apple notes that with the new update, the entire line of MacBook Pro computers now uses the Magic Keyboard. This keyboard was first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last November. Magic Keyboard offers a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1 mm of key travel. The keyboard also has an inverted-T arrangement for the arrow keys to make them easier to find.

Standard storage with the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is 256 GB, with options up to 4 TB for some versions. The 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors offer Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.1GHz. Graphics are integrated Intel Iris Plus promising up to 80% faster performance over the previous generation in 4K video editing. The new GPU also supports the connection of the Pro Display XDR at 6K resolution. Up to 32 GB of RAM can be configured with some models of the notebook. The 13-inch Retina display has more than 4 million pixels and 500nits brightness. The laptop also has the Apple T2 Security Chip. While the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1299, anyone choosing the fastest processor with the most RAM and storage will pay $3599. The 4 TB SSD upgrade alone is $1000.