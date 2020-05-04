Microsoft Flight Simulator latest screenshots: upgrade your PC, now!

It was barely two weeks ago that I wrote a story on the latest screenshots from Microsoft Flight Simulator looking breathtaking, but these latest screenshots just continue to play games with my heart. Check them out:

These new screenshots from Flight Simulator have been taken from the Alpha build, and members of the community who are lucky enough to be included in that with Microsoft. The screenshots all have watermarks from the users who took them, with some of them looking jaw droppingly good.

You will need a pretty serious PC to play Flight Simulator when it drops, with Microsoft requiring at least 150GB of storage space and a GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card as the "ideal spec". Yeah, the basic game needs 150GB -- with a 5Mbps internet connection at a minimum, and 50Mbps for the "ideal spec" range.

More reading on Microsoft Flight Simulator:

What you need to run it: You will need at least 150GB of storage space to install Flight Simulator, with a 5Mbps internet connection as a bare minimum to take off. The "ideal spec" advised by Microsoft requires a 50Mbps internet connection and a much higher-end CPU and GPU to run it. Check the PC requirements for Flight Simulator here.

Adaptive Streaming: This is some of the cloud-based magic Microsoft is using on Flight Simulator, which teh company is doing special with the game. You can read more about that here.