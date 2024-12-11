All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Microsoft announces Recall can now be used on AMD and Intel-powered PCs

Microsoft has expanded Windows Recall to more Windows Insiders, with the company now rolling out the AI feature to Intel and AMD-powered PCs.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft has expanded the Windows Recall AI feature to more Windows Insiders, now including Intel and AMD-powered PCs.

When Microsoft first unveiled Windows Recall, it was met with heavy criticism for its intrusive nature on a PC, along with the potential security risk as a result of the feature working as intended.

For those that don't know, Windows Recall works by indiscriminately taking screenshots of a user's desktop and then storing those images within a folder. Users are able to "recall" what they were doing on a PC earlier in the day by simply asking via natural language or scrubbing through the time. While at face value, that seems like an interesting tool, but the word "indiscriminately" should be emphasized here, as Recall will capture everything on the desktop, meaning passwords, sensitive data, confidential information, and any other personal digitized information. A hacker gaining access to the folder containing screenshots of a session could prove a catastrophic security risk for that individual.

Microsoft has since added more layers of security to Recall in its re-release of the new app, which has also seen Recall become available on Copilot+ PC hardware. Since the re-release, Windows Insiders with Copilot+ PC hardware have been reporting issues with Recall, some of which have been officially recognized by Microsoft, who will address them in future updates. The expansion of Recall continues with Redmond announcing via its Windows Blog that Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.2510 (KB5048780) to the Dev Channel contains support for AMD and Intel-powered Copilot PCs.

"The following experiences are rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel on AMD and Intel®-powered Copilot+ PCs. Please install all the latest driver updates available from Windows Update to ensure the following experiences, like Recall, work correctly on your PC. To ensure you have the latest drivers for your Copilot+ PC, make sure the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" toggle is on under Settings > Windows Update. Just click the "Check for updates" button and install any new drivers that Windows Update delivers to you," writes Microsoft

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.windows.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news.

