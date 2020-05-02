Biggest games publishers converge in four-month Summer Game Fest event

The new Summer Game Fest is set to transform how games are presented to consumers, and more importantly, how they interact with them.

Now that E3 2020 is dead, the biggest names in gaming are teaming up to make something new: A huge four-month event held from May through August that promises tons of reveals, interviews, gameplay demos, and most importantly, interactive slices that gamers anywhere can play. The Summer Game Fest is a new all-digital event that could kill E3 once and for all, favoring smaller digestible Nintendo Direct-style showcases rather than huge explosive on-stage affairs at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

With next-gen consoles on the way, the Summer Game Fest is a perfect opportunity to broadcast new high-end games far and wide. If publishers use the event to show off their new explosive next-gen games, the Summer Game Fest has incredible potential to be the biggest game event of our time.

Most of the greats will be in attendance: Sony, Microsoft, Activision, Blizzard, CD Projekt RED, Bungie, 2K Games, EA, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Interactive, Bethesda, Bandai Namco, Riot Games, and even Digital Extremes. There's no info on whether or not Nintendo will be there.

All of these companies are working on next-gen projects and we should be very, very excited to see their announcements:

Sony - First-party PS5 games (Spider-Man 2, Horizon Zero Dawn 2, more)

Microsoft - Halo: Infinite, new Forza game,

Activision - Call of Duty 2020

Blizzard - Overwatch 2, Diablo IV

CD Projekt RED - Cyberpunk 2077 and CP2077 multiplayer

Bungie - New IP (might be called Matter)

2K Games - A ton of new IPs and sequels, including GTA 6 and BioShock 3

EA - Battlefield 6

Bethesda - Elder Scrolls IV, Starfield

Bandai Namco - Elden Ring

Riot Games - Valorant, new LoL fighting games and LoL MOBA for consoles

Warner Bros. Interactive - New Justice League game, new Batman game

"In these uncertain and challenging times, it's more important than ever that video games serve as a common and virtual connection point between us all," said Geoff Keighley, curator, Summer Game Fest. "SGF is an organizing principle that promises fans a whole season of video game news and other surprises from the comfort of home."