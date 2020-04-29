Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Ubisoft registers Assassin's Creed Valhalla domain name

Ubisoft's next-gen Assassin's Creed will be called Valhalla instead of Ragnarok

Derek Strickland | Apr 29, 2020 at 01:35 pm CDT (1 min, 30 secs time to read)

Ubisoft is slowly revealing its new Viking-themed Assassin's Creed game, but we at least know what it'll be called now.

A new domain filing for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.com pretty much confirms the game's finalized name. The domain was filed with Gandi.net, which masks the original registrar's data (in this case it's Ubisoft) to protect privacy, so there's no official confirmation per say. But Ubisoft also used Gandi.net to secure Assassin's Creed Origins.com, which redirects to the main Assassin's Creed website. The Valhalla domain will undoubtedly do the same.

Ubisoft has yet to formally unveil Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. The company is currently hosting an unconventional live stream showing an artist creating concept art from the ground up. There's no flashy gameplay, no sizzle reel, no enigmatic logos. Just really beautiful art that slowly takes shape before your eyes and crystallizes the Viking era.

The art seems to hint at a Roman (aka Templar) conflict and indicates a possible 800's setting for the game. It could take place after Charlemagne's reign and chronicle the first Siege of Paris, something that Ubisoft might be eager to explore as a French studio.

The game should release in 2020 and will likely be optimized for next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We'll have lots more info on the game soon.

