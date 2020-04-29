Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Arcade machine from hell consumes your soul in new Dying Light DLC

Five years later and Techland is still making creative DLC for Dying Light

Derek Strickland | Apr 29, 2020 at 12:43 pm CDT (1 min, 57 secs time to read)

Techland just announced one of the most creative DLCs I've ever seen in the games industry. It's called Hellraid, and it pulls you into a cursed arcade machine straight out of hell.

Dying Light released in 2015, but Techland is still making awesome DLC for the game five years later. Case in point: The new Hellraid DLC, which basically transports you into a supernatural arcade cabinet to play Techland's unreleased Hellraid fantasy slasher. This idea is just plain fun and it had to be a blast for the devs. They got to dust off one of their old IPs and use Dying Light as a kind of bloody canvas to converge the two worlds. The Hellraid arcade machine will consume your soul and transport you to a world of mayhem and destruction.

This idea is pretty interesting and reminds me of the urban legend of Polybius, that infamous arcade machine planted by the government in the 1980s that supposedly turned people insane. There's also some inspiration from an old super obscure 1983 horror anthology film called Nightmares, where a gaming-obsessed Emilio Estevez got trapped inside of an arcade machine.

No release date was given for the Hellraid DLC, but we do know it'll cost money. A price wasn't revealed yet either.

No one knows where the strange arcade machine came from. One day the residents of the Tower just found it in the basement after an odd power outage. They took it upstairs unaware of what they had come across.

Shake up your Dying Light experience with the upcoming paid DLC introducing a new game mode based on Techland's unreleased first-person fantasy slasher Hellraid. Explore a new dungeon area, arm yourself with brand-new weapons, and face vicious enemies straight from the depths of Hell. Tackle this fresh challenge alone or join forces with your friends for a thrilling co-op.

NEWS SOURCE:dyinglightgame.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

