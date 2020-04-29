Arcade machine from hell consumes your soul in new Dying Light DLC

Techland just announced one of the most creative DLCs I've ever seen in the games industry. It's called Hellraid, and it pulls you into a cursed arcade machine straight out of hell.

Dying Light released in 2015, but Techland is still making awesome DLC for the game five years later. Case in point: The new Hellraid DLC, which basically transports you into a supernatural arcade cabinet to play Techland's unreleased Hellraid fantasy slasher. This idea is just plain fun and it had to be a blast for the devs. They got to dust off one of their old IPs and use Dying Light as a kind of bloody canvas to converge the two worlds. The Hellraid arcade machine will consume your soul and transport you to a world of mayhem and destruction.

This idea is pretty interesting and reminds me of the urban legend of Polybius, that infamous arcade machine planted by the government in the 1980s that supposedly turned people insane. There's also some inspiration from an old super obscure 1983 horror anthology film called Nightmares, where a gaming-obsessed Emilio Estevez got trapped inside of an arcade machine.

No release date was given for the Hellraid DLC, but we do know it'll cost money. A price wasn't revealed yet either.