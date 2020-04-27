New Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage likely coming in June

CD Projekt RED is bringing its anarchist sci-fi shooter to IGN's Summer of Gaming event this June, and we could get a look at finalized gameplay.

Right now Cyberpunk 2077 is entering its final phases of development, but we haven't seen gameplay since E3 2019. That could change in a few months, though. CDPR just announced it's joining IGN's E3 2020 replacement Summer of Gaming event this June, and the venue could be CDPR's last big opportunity showcase polished footage before the game's September release. Also remember Xbox has a promo deal with Cyberpunk 2077, so we could see gameplay shift over to Microsoft's upcoming big new Xbox Series X event instead.

CD Projekt RED promises this is their best game yet, and that Cyberpunk 2077 will one-up The Witcher 3 in every way possible. We've been writing about this game for years now and chronicling its development progress: From the early 2017 reports of flying cars, real-time AI, and a living, breathing city, to our predictions about online multiplayer and the demos of incredibly dynamic FPS-RPG mashup content that continually evolves and shifts based on your decisions.

Read Also: Cyberpunk 2077 may support mods, tons of new info revealed

This game will the biggest release the company has ever done. It's designed to last for multiple years, and will have a number of expansions (and likely re-releases on next-gen consoles complemented by GOTY editions) that carry it for quite some time. To date, CDPR has spent over $82 million on Cyberpunk 2077's development.

So what will CD Projekt RED bring? Probably a public version of a recent closed-doors demo. The footage was leaked by an Italian source who attended the closed gameplay demo, which showed some nice updated content.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due out September 17, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and will be a free upgrade on Xbox Series X consoles.