Check out this brand new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 26, 2020 at 09:30 pm CDT (1 min, 30 secs time to read)

There are many reasons why I love the internet and Reddit, but gamers in particular -- like 'Ninjakilla_X' on Reddit, who chopped the additional game footage from CD Projekt RED's Q&A video on Cyberpunk 2077, are the real heroes. Check it out here.

The video shows much more of the Cyberpunk 2077 world which is dripping in atmosphere, and it isn't centered around shooting and killing -- it is walking around and experiencing the world, interacting with characters towards the end. I think I prefer some of this world-exploring side of Cyberpunk 2077 as much as the action, the world feels so... cyberpunk.

Hell, the top comment on the video from 'Cloudless_Sky' says: "I'm gonna be spending so much time just walking around and looking at things". Cloudless_Sky, whoever you are -- I totally agree. Walking around in this game is going to be absolutely epic in its own right. I want to set up my entire gaming setup for Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes out and just go in for a few weeks or months and experience it in all its glory.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 17, 2020.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

