Avengers: Endgame takes 1st place as most profitable movie of all-time

The Avengers: Endgame was met with some extreme popularity, but how extreme exactly? Well, it had enough backing that the movie is now the most commercially profitable movie in history.

According to a new report by Deadline, Endgame made a whopping $2.79 billion at the global box office, with $890 million of that being in profit, setting the new record for any future movie that will try and beat it. The report also states that Endgame cost $356 million to produce, additionally $175 million went towards paying the cast and staff, and $155 million went towards marketing the movie on the global stage.

In total, Endgame cost $899 million to produce, which includes all of the costs such as staff/actor payments, marketing, budget, and any other hidden costs. In just the first weekend of release, Avengers: Endgame made $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, which covered all of the costs and even left a surplus of money.

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr reportedly took home $55 million from Avengers: Endgame because of how his contract was tied to the box office earnings of the movie. That $55 million was on top of the $20 million he was paid to show up in the movie. Downey wasn't the only actor who had their contract tied to box office earnings; some of the other cast members had the same kind of deal.