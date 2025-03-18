All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA introduces RTX PRO 6000 'Blackwell' GPU series: 24064 cores, 96GB memory and up to 600W

NVIDIA unveils its new RTX PRO 6000 'Blackwell' graphics card: 24,064 CUDA cores, a huge 96GB of GDDR7 memory, 600W TDP, and single 12V-2x6 connector.

NVIDIA introduces RTX PRO 6000 'Blackwell' GPU series: 24064 cores, 96GB memory and up to 600W
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's new RTX PRO 6000 "Blackwell" graphics card features a GB202 GPU with 24,064 cores and 96GB of GDDR7 memory, offering a 19% performance increase over the RTX 5090. It supports 600W TDP, 4000 AI TOPs, and 125 TFLOPS of FP32 compute performance. The card excels in memory capacity and AI workloads.

NVIDIA has just unveiled its new RTX PRO 6000 "Blackwell" graphics card, based on the same GB202 GPU and GDDR7 memory that the RTX 5090 uses, but with a whopping 96GB of GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA introduces RTX PRO 6000 'Blackwell' GPU series: 24064 cores, 96GB memory and up to 600W 83
5

The new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU features the GB202 GPU with 24,064 cores inside of 188 SMs, compared to the 21,760 cores and 170 SMs inside of the same GB202 GPU in the GeForce RTX 5090. The full-fat GB202 GPU features 192 SMs, so we're not even maxed out here with the new RTX PRO 6000.

We do have the full 600W of TDP support through a single 12V-2x6 power connector, offering 25W more TDP than the 575W on the RTX 5090. With all of this in tow, NVIDIA's new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU features 4000 AI TOPs, 125 TFLOPS of FP32 compute performance, and 380 TFLOPS of RT performance (a 19% increase over the RTX 5090 in all performance figures).

Not only do we have a beefier GB202 GPU, but that 19% increase on GPU specs over the RTX 5090 are far more visible on the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU when it comes to memory capacity. NVIDIA's consumer-focused GeForce RTX 5090 features 32GB of GDDR7 memory, but the new RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU has a far larger 96GB pool of GDDR7 memory: a 3x increase.

We have the same 512-bit memory bus and same 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules, with 1792GB/sec of memory bandwidth in total. NVIDIA is using the same double-flow-through design and dual-slot form factor, supporting MIG (Multi-Instance-GPU) capability with 4 x 24GB, 2 x 48GB, or 1 x 96GB modes.

NVIDIA introduces RTX PRO 6000 'Blackwell' GPU series: 24064 cores, 96GB memory and up to 600W 84NVIDIA introduces RTX PRO 6000 'Blackwell' GPU series: 24064 cores, 96GB memory and up to 600W 85

Our friends over at Wccftech have obtained some new benchmark figures using GameTechBench, with the new benchmark (available on Steam) featuring full path tracing (CGI rendering) and provides a good look into the more powerful GB202 GPU + 96GB of GDDR7 memory

NVIDIA introduces RTX PRO 6000 'Blackwell' GPU series: 24064 cores, 96GB memory and up to 600W 86
5

We have a 5% performance lead at 4K in the GameTechBench over the RTX 5090, with the RTX PRO 6000 GPU just behind in 1440p real-time ray tracing tests. In the offline Path Tracing rendering mode, the new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU is only 2% faster than the RTX 5090.

It will be interesting to see if we have 19% performance uplifts in full AI workloads, especially with that far larger 96GB pool of GDDR7 memory, a 3x increase in VRAM capacity over the 32GB on the RTX 5090.

Photo of the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Gaming Trio OC Graphics Card
Best Deals: MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G Gaming Trio OC Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$4399 USD
- -
Buy
$4399 USD
- -
Buy
£3289
- -
Buy
$4399 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/18/2025 at 10:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles