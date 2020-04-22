Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,575 Reviews & Articles | 60,315 News Posts

Latest Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air on sale for $100 off

$100 off on an entry-level MacBook Air is a nice discount!

Shane McGlaun | Apr 22, 2020 at 09:34 am CDT (1 min, 32 secs time to read)

One of the places to get some good deals on technology products, particularly Apple gear, in the US is B&H Photo. The company currently has a good deal going with instant savings on the latest version of the Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display. The model is the early 2020 unit, and the entry-level version is currently $100 off the regular $999.99 price.

Latest Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air on sale for $100 off 01 | TweakTown.com

B&H is an authorized reseller for Apple computers MacBook Air is currently $899.99. The sale price is good through April 25 at 11:59 PM EDT or while supplies last. For the money, the entry-level MacBook Air features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and an Intel Core i3 10th-generation processor. The 13.3-inch screen has a native resolution of 2560 by 1600, and graphics are handled by Intel Iris Plus.

The Core i3 used in this machine runs at 1.1GHz but can be boosted up to 3.2GHz. The gold version is available but is more expensive, with only a $50 discount. Both the silver and Space Gray versions are on sale for $899, with the silver version being a whopping $0.99 cheaper than the Space Gray at $899.

This machine uses an updated Magic Keyboard that is backlit and has one millimeter of key travel. It also has a Thunderbolt 3 port, Touch ID, and the Apple T2 Security Chip. Discounts on Apple gear don't happen all that often, so anyone in the market will want to take advantage. The machine is very thin and will be suitable for people looking for a minimal notebook that won't take up much space when traveling. Last year, Apple faced a ban on all flights by the FAA due to recalled MacBook Pros that had a fire safety risk.

Buy at Amazon

MacBook Air

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$957.78
$957.78--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/23/2020 at 9:34 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bhphotovideo.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.