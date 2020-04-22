Latest Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air on sale for $100 off

One of the places to get some good deals on technology products, particularly Apple gear, in the US is B&H Photo. The company currently has a good deal going with instant savings on the latest version of the Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display. The model is the early 2020 unit, and the entry-level version is currently $100 off the regular $999.99 price.

B&H is an authorized reseller for Apple computers MacBook Air is currently $899.99. The sale price is good through April 25 at 11:59 PM EDT or while supplies last. For the money, the entry-level MacBook Air features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and an Intel Core i3 10th-generation processor. The 13.3-inch screen has a native resolution of 2560 by 1600, and graphics are handled by Intel Iris Plus.

The Core i3 used in this machine runs at 1.1GHz but can be boosted up to 3.2GHz. The gold version is available but is more expensive, with only a $50 discount. Both the silver and Space Gray versions are on sale for $899, with the silver version being a whopping $0.99 cheaper than the Space Gray at $899.

This machine uses an updated Magic Keyboard that is backlit and has one millimeter of key travel. It also has a Thunderbolt 3 port, Touch ID, and the Apple T2 Security Chip. Discounts on Apple gear don't happen all that often, so anyone in the market will want to take advantage. The machine is very thin and will be suitable for people looking for a minimal notebook that won't take up much space when traveling. Last year, Apple faced a ban on all flights by the FAA due to recalled MacBook Pros that had a fire safety risk.