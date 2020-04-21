Crucial's new P-series M.2 NVMe SSDs offer up to 3.4GB/sec read speed

Crucial has just announced some new members to its P-series family, with new M.2 NVMe SSDs offering up to 3.4GB/sec read and up to 3GB/sec writes.

The new Crucial P5 series of drives are being offered in the M.2-2280 form factor, using PCIe 3.0 x4 host interface with NVMe 1.3 these drives offer sequential read speeds of up to 3400MB/sec, and sequential writes of up to 3000MB/sec (1400MB/sec for the smaller 250GB model of the Crucial P5).

Crucial is using a DRAM-cache cushioned controller inside of the new P5-series SSDs, and 3D NAND flash alongside a 5-year warranty. Crucial's new P5-series drives will be available in 250GB (the slower model), with larger 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities also available.