HighPoint announces industry's first Gen5 NVMe RAID AIC at $999, crazy 56GB/sec speeds

HighPoint has just announced the industry's first Gen5 NVMe RAID AIC: costs $999, but offers over (an insane) 50GB/sec+ of Gen5 SSD speeds.

TL;DR: HighPoint’s new Gen5 x16 4x M.2 NVMe AICs, priced at $999 and $899, deliver over 50GB/sec real-world SSD transfer speeds in a compact 167mm FH-HL form factor. Featuring advanced PCIe Gen5 switching and efficient cooling, these AICs offer high-speed, reliable storage ideal for industrial and edge computing environments. HighPoint’s new Gen5 x16 4x M.2 NVMe AICs, priced at $999 and $899, deliver over 50GB/sec real-world SSD transfer speeds in a compact 167mm FH-HL form factor. Featuring advanced PCIe Gen5 switching and efficient cooling, these AICs offer high-speed, reliable storage ideal for industrial and edge computing environments.

HighPoint has just announced a new "landmark pricing strategy" for its Gen5 x16 4x M.2 NVMe AIC series, at $999 and $899, the Rocket 7604A RAID AIC and Rocket 1604A Switch AIC offer over 50GB/sec+ of real-world SSD transfer speeds.

HighPoint's Rocket 7604A and Rocket 1604A AICs change up the storage game for space-constrained industrial and edge computing environments, powered by the company's in-house PCIe Gen5 Switching Architecture and Broadcom's PEX89048 PCIe Switch IC, we have over 50GB/sec+ of real-world transfer speeds using x4 lanes of dedicated Gen5 bandwidth available to each M.2 port.

In order to meet the needs of its industrial customers, HighPoint's engineering team meticulously re-engineered the AIC PCB to conform to the FH-HL form factor, resulting in an unprecedentedly compact PCIe device measuring just 167mm in length - dramatically shorter than typical 4-Port Gen5 cards, which often exceed 290mm.

This was achieved through a custom-built, self-contained cooling solution featuring a full-size aluminum heatsink and ultra-quiet 80x80x10 fan, ensuring optimal thermal management for top-tier Gen5 M.2 drives without upgrading the host system's cooling system. This innovative design can directly host up to 32TB of Gen5 NVMe storage and guarantee peak SSD performance without compromising the integrity of the M.2 media, making these AICs ideal for applications where speed, reliability, and space efficiency are paramount.

It's an impressive thing to see in such a compact form factor, a Gen5 AIC offering a blistering 56GB/sec+ of real-world SSD transfer speeds... imagine multiple of these inside of a system, wowzers.