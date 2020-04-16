J.J. Abrams is adapting Justice League Dark into a new HBO Max series

WarnerMedia will be launching its new streaming service HBO Max next month costing $14.99 per month -- and now there's a new Justice League Dark series announced for HBO Max. Now, we just need Zack Snyder's Justice League to be announced as a HBO Max exclusive.

Justice League Dark is being produced by J.J. Abrams under his Bad Robot production label, with WarnerMedia tapping the Star Wars and Star Trek director on adapting Justice League Dark from its comic book origins, into a new HBO Max series. It was only September 2019 where Abrams signed a huge $250 million deal with WarnerMedia.

If you aren't aware of Justice League Dark, it's a comic book series that saw the DC Universe tackling supernatural characters. Justice League Dark is a branch of the Justice League itself, with the characters in JLD focusing on mystical and supernatural threats. Justice League Dark #1 dropped in September 2011, featuring characters that included John Constantine.

Other characters in Justice League Dark included mystic and fortune teller Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Shade, the Changing Man, and Zatanna. It was extended in issue 19 with Swamp Thing, with the Justice League Dark members also including Andrew Bennett (a centuries old vampire), Black Orchid (a shapeshifter), Doctor Mist (a spy who worked for villain Felix Faust), Frankenstein (an erudite creature), Pandora (based on the Greek character), Nightmare Nurse (a healer of supernatural wounds), and more.

Justice League Dark characters tackle issues that the normal Justice League won't touch, leaving Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Green Lantern, and The Flash out of it.

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TNT, TBS, & truTV explained: "What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie. What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max".