Here's Valorant's Minimum and Recommended PC requirements

Riot Games has released the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Valorant

Jak Connor | Apr 16, 2020 at 03:05 am CDT (1 min, 37 secs time to read)

If you are interested in competitive shooters such as Counter-Strike: Global Offense, then you have most likely heard of Riot Games' upcoming title Valorant.

If you haven't seen Valorant, or never heard of it, you should check out the above video first. But if you have heard of it and are excited to play it, you are going to need to check your PC requirements first to see if the dream is a possible one. Luckily, Riot has designed Valorant to be able to run on a large variety of PC's, meaning the game doesn't require that much grunt at all to get it going.

The bare minimum hardware requirements for Valorant to even run are 4GB of RAM, 1GB of VRAM, and Windows 7,8 or 10. The minimum system specifications are to run the game at 30FPS are; CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 and GPU: Intel HD 3000. The recommended specifications to run the game at 60FPS are; CPU: Intel i3-4150 and GPU: GeForce GT 730. Finally, if you want to run the game at a glorious 144FPS, you are going to need: CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz and GPU: GTX 1050 Ti.

Dot points below:

Valorant PC Hardware Requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

RAM: 4GB

VRAM: 1GB

Valorant PC Minimum System Specs:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

GPU: Intel HD 3000

Valorant PC Recommended System Specs:

CPU: Intel i3-4150

GPU: GeForce GT 730

Valorant PC High-End System Specs:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz

GPU: GTX 1050 Ti

Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

