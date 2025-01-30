All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 official PC requirements revealed

Sandfall Interactive has revealed the official PC requirements for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a new RPG title powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The official PC requirements for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have been released. The game, a turn-based combat RPG using Unreal Engine 5, is experiencing high demand for its Collectors and physical editions. Sandfall Interactive is working to restock these editions. The game will be released on April 24, 2025.

The official PC requirements for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have been released, following the developer announcing on X they are struggling to keep up with the demand for both the Collectors Edition and physical edition of the game.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a turn-based combat RPG that is powered by the graphically impressive Unreal Engine 5, and while the title may have slipped under some gamers' radars, the hype for it is certainly building momentum, with the developer Sandfall Interactive taking to the official Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 X account to announce they are struggling to keep up with pre-orders. Sanfall Interactive states in its post it has seen the "outpouring of support" and has requested restocks of certain editions and availability.

"Never could we have imagined that we'd have sold out of our collectors editions so early, nor did we know the demand for our physical editions would be so high." Adding, "Truthfully, getting these made was a monumental feat for us. We are so grateful to see that the demand was there, and that it exceeded our expectations."

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 official PC requirements revealed 651651
2

Moreover, if you are planning on picking up Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 when it releases on April 24, 2025, you will need to be aware of the above Recommended System Specifications and Minimum System Requirements that were recently revealed. As a minimum, the developers behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 recommend at least a GTX 1070 Ti 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB / Intel Arc A580 8GB, and for Recommended, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB.

NEWS SOURCES:x.com, wccftech.com, store.steampowered.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

