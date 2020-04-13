Superman is at home in COVID-19 lockdown, painting Warhammer figurines

Zack Snyder's Justice League star Henry Cavill and Superman himself, is like us right now -- stuck inside of their homes on COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown.

But the Superman star is a gamer (and a PC gamer at that) as well as a huge nerd, so during his lockdown Cavill showed off on his personal Instagram that he is a huge fan of Total War and Warhammer. Cavill posted a picture of himself painting an Adeptus Custodes helmet, and said: "One of my almost life long hobbies, that I've been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop... or plastic crack as 'we' call it".

Kal-El continued: "Genuinely can't get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can't hide from it now".

In his full post, Cavill said: "Considering we are, both, going through the Easter period, and going through The Lockdown, I figured it a good time to put a silver lining onto the cloud that is some of the darker moments during this time. So I've decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all. So, as you can see here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet... which it is".

In typical hero fashion, Cavill took the time to thank the NHS (National Health Service) and healthcare workers worldwide on their efforts to shield the world from COVID-19.

Cavill added: "I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank, from the bottom of my heart, all of the NHS (National Health Service, here in the UK) and healthcare workers worldwide, for your unceasing efforts to protect us. I imagine it might be feeling a little rough right now, but you Ladies and Gents are absolutely smashing it! Keep it up! You got this. "Hold on a second", I hear you utter....."if he has both hands in the photo...how is he taking the photo??" New skills, my friends.... new skills".

Note: There's a reason I said "Zack Snyder's Justice League" as it's a reference to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. I believe (no, I... hope) that we'll see the Snyder Cut of Justice League released soon.

With the current lockdown and the future of Hollywood in limbo over COVID-19 and lgobal economy concerns (and theater chains going out of business) -- maybe a debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League is absolutely on for a HBO Max release next month when Warner Bros. launches its streaming service.