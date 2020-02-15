HBO Max trailer teases everything apart from #ReleaseTheSnyderCut

HBO Max is quickly ramping up to its big streaming debut in May 2020, with a new HBO Max teaser trailer released that showcases just a glimpse of what to expect from its gigantic library of content.

We shouldn't be surprised that the HBO Max teaser trailer opens with Friends, given that WarnerMedia paid a huge $425 million for the rights to Friends on HBO Max. But HBO Max will also include every episode of The Big Bang Theory and South Park, as well as every single episode of Friends and Game of Thrones -- oh, as well as every single Batman, Superman, and Joker movie released.

Not only that, but we're looking at The Matrix Trilogy -- a big scoop going into The Matrix 4 in 2021, as well as hit shows like Rick and Morty, The O.C. and The West Wing. On top of that, the company recently announced it had created a new division that was solely made to create streaming movies, so we should expect big things moving forward. The only thing missing?

The Snyder Cut of Justice League, which I personally think will be the shining star of hope for HBO Max when it launches in May 2020 for $14.99 per month.