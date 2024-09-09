Intel Arc graphics driver improves performance in Valve's Deadlock by up to 17%

Intel has released new graphics drivers covering its discrete Arc lineup of desktop GPUs and Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated Arc graphics. Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.5989 is available now and is notable because it's the first driver we've seen that has added official support and optimizations for Valve's Deadlock.
Deadlock is currently in early testing, and even though Valve has yet to announce the game or provide official details formally, it's already one of the most-played games on Steam, with well over 100,000 peak concurrent players being recorded daily. The new driver offers a notable performance bump for PC gamers with access to the Deadlock playtest with an Intel Arc graphics card like the A750 or A770.
Per the release notes, Arc gamers can expect "Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p" or "Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1440p" when playing with maxed-out visual settings.
The latest Intel Arc Game On Graphics Driver release adds day-one support for Arena Breakout: Infinite, NBA 2K25, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Per the release notes below, the new driver also brings performance improvements to Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Here are the full release notes.
Gaming Highlights
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs for:
- Arena Breakout: Infinite
- Deadlock
- NBA 2K25
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:
- Deadlock
- NBA 2K25
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.5972 software driver for:
Deadlock (DX11)
- Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Best Looking settings
- Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Best Looking settings
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (DX12)
- Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (DX12)
- Up to 7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Ultra settings
Known Issues
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products:
- Diablo IV (DX12) may intermittently crash while toggling Ray Tracing settings during gameplay.
- Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.
- Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.
- Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.
Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.
- Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.
- Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.
- Fortnite (DX12) game may crash while performing Alt + Tab operations
- SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.
- CATIA texts may not appear in quality toolbar with HQAO settings
- Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.