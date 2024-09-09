Intel Arc graphics driver improves performance in Valve's Deadlock by up to 17%

Intel's latest driver boosts Deadlock performance on Arc GPUs, a game that Valve hasn't properly announced yet and is still in 'early development.'

Intel has released new graphics drivers covering its discrete Arc lineup of desktop GPUs and Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated Arc graphics. Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.5989 is available now and is notable because it's the first driver we've seen that has added official support and optimizations for Valve's Deadlock.

Deadlock is currently in early testing, and even though Valve has yet to announce the game or provide official details formally, it's already one of the most-played games on Steam, with well over 100,000 peak concurrent players being recorded daily. The new driver offers a notable performance bump for PC gamers with access to the Deadlock playtest with an Intel Arc graphics card like the A750 or A770.

Per the release notes, Arc gamers can expect "Up to 17% average FPS uplift at 1080p" or "Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1440p" when playing with maxed-out visual settings.

The latest Intel Arc Game On Graphics Driver release adds day-one support for Arena Breakout: Infinite, NBA 2K25, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Per the release notes below, the new driver also brings performance improvements to Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

