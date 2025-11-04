Warhammer Survivors is an official Vampire Survivors spin-off

TL;DR: Warhammer Survivors, an official spin-off inspired by Vampire Survivors, combines roguelite action-RPG and bullet hell gameplay with Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar universes. Developed by Auroch Digital and Games Workshop, it promises unique champions, classic weapons, and intense battles, launching in 2026.

Thanks to the success of Vampire Survivors, there are at least a dozen or so 'roguelite survivors' games that have found success in recent years. The simple, fun, and addictive blend of action-RPG and bullet hell mechanics with an almost "the game plays itself" feel is perfect for quick gaming sessions at home or on the go. Although the game's developer and publisher, Poncle, continues to create new content for the game, we're finally getting a legit official spin-off in the form of Warhammer Survivors.

Watch the trailer above, and you'll definitely get the sense that it looks and feels like Vampire Survivors, but Warhammer. Although Poncle isn't behind this, the indie studio is collaborating with developer Auroch Digital (Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun) and Games Workshop on the project, and it's also being built on the same engine and technology.

Warhammer and Vampire Survivors fans will definitely want to put this one on their radar, as it will feature characters from the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar universes. Even the game's description reads like a fusion of these two things.

Choose your universe and engage in frenetic battles across the open and ashen plains of Aqshy to the tight and confined corridors of an abandoned Space Hulk. Every stage is a new arena of slaughter, each with its unique enemy faction... and secrets to uncover. Select from a roster of renowned champions from both the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar universes. Play as the mighty Space Marine Sternguard Veteran, Malum Caedo, and the lightning-forged Stormcast, Neave Blacktalon, among a host of others. Each character comes with unique weapons and starting stats - no two survivors play the same.

Auroch Digital notes that players can expect to discover a wide range of classic Warhammer weapons and abilities as well as take on threats like a "ravenous Tyranid swarm" and "monstrous Xenos Bioform." Although Vampire Survivors has received several fun DLC expansions that include crossovers with the Castlevania and Contra franchises, this standalone project is expected to offer a more fleshed-out experience when it launches sometime in 2026.