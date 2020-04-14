Call of Duty Warzone's player count is almost a quarter of Fortnite's

Call of Duty Warzone was set to break records when it was released, and now it's doing that very thing with millions of players flocking to the battle royale.

According to a new post by the official Call of Duty Twitter account, Warzone how now surpassed the 50 million player mark as of April 11th. It should be noted that Warzone only released just over a month ago on March 10th, meaning that the new battle royale shooter has amassed a staggering 50 million players in just a month. As of March, 2019, Fortnite is reported to have 250 million players in total, which means Warzone has almost reached a quarter of Fortnite's total players in just over a month.

To keep new players happy and engaged, Infinity Ward recently rolled out a new content update that includes a bunch of new weapons and skins. This content update comes under 'Season 3', and also added four-player squads for Warzone, or 'quads'. Not only do Warzone players get to enjoy the carnage with three of their friends, but they also get a bunch of new weapon blueprints and more. Infinity Ward didn't forget about the Modern Warfare players either, content such as 6v6 maps was released, more on that can be found here.

Eventually, Call of Duty plans on expanding Warzone to 5 player squads and 200 player severs, read more on that here.