Call of Duty: Warzone to go 200 players matches and 4/5 player squads

150 player Call of Duty: Warzone matches is just the start, matches will soon go to a massive 200 players

Jak Connor | Mar 13, 2020 at 04:20 am CDT (1 min, 37 secs reading time)

If you thought 150-player matches in Call of Duty: Warzone was big, then you are about to get a big shock as that number will soon be increasing.

Call of Duty: Warzone currently has one of the bigger battle royales with 150 players dropping into one map to wreak havoc on each other. But what if 150 isn't enough? Do we want more players? The answer comes from the developers of the game, Infinity Ward, and they certainly do want more players as they are planning on upping the anti very soon. According to Infinity Ward co-head, Patrick Kelly, soon players will be experiencing matches with 200 players.

Kelly spoke to USA Today, and said the following "Actually, I can tell you we are already playing with 200 players. We are going to release that a little bit later." On top of adding more players to a single match, Kelly also reveals that the development team is also testing larger squads. Here's what he said, "I can tell you we have four-and five-player squads we are already playing with. But we want to launch with something we know works really well and we have tested to the nines and then play around with these different team sizes."

Call of Duty: Warzone is off to a fantastic start, and hearing this kind of news will only make players more excited. Are you playing Warzone? If not, jump in and give it a go, it's free! Beware of the big download though, more on that here.

