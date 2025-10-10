Battlefield 6 shatters Call of Duty's all-time player record on Steam

The long wait for Battlefield 6 is finally over as the servers have gone live and players are jumping into the mayhem, and already, EA's latest addition to the Battlefield franchise has blown past the peak concurrent player record for Call of Duty.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Players have been anticipating the release of Battlefield 6 for many months now, and all that waiting has finally paid off as the game is out and hundreds of thousands of players are flooding the servers. Looking at the SteamDB charts, Battlefield 6 has already taken second place in the "24-hour peak" category with a staggering 747,440 concurrent players, beating DOTA 2, and only trailing behind Counter-Strike 2.

If the player count continues at the rate it is now, which is every time you refresh the SteamDB listing for the title, it grows by 10,000 players, by the time you have read this, Battlefield 6 will have doubled Call of Duty's all-time player peak of 491,870 before 24 hours is even over. Notably, Battlefield 6 has already beaten the all-time player peak for the Open Beta, which was 521,000.

These are truly staggering numbers for the franchise, and considering it's only Friday and there is a full weekend ahead, it's entirely possible that the title will only continue to grow as more players hop into the action and convince their friends to squad up and join in on the mayhem. If you are interested in checking out Battlefield 6, visit the official Steam Store listing for the title here.