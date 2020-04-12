Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,558 Reviews & Articles | 60,121 News Posts

Here's why a COVID-19 immunity passport might be the future of travel

Will you need a COVID-19 'immunity passport' in the future to travel? Yeah, probably

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 12, 2020 at 09:11 pm CDT (1 min, 22 secs reading time)

The future of travel might involve something that some governments are already discussing, a new COVID-19 "immunity passport". This immunity passport would certify you, the traveler, as immune to COVID-19 and approved to travel.

Here's why a COVID-19 immunity passport might be the future of travel 04 | TweakTown.com

Germany, Italy, the UK and the US are already considering a COVID-19 immunity passport, which would acknowledge that you've had the disease and are now immune to it. You won't be able to infect others if you travel to foreign countries, and it would give a government stamp of approval to those working in critical sectors and essential workers.

While a COVID-19 immunity passport would be super beneficial to those in specific industries like healthcare workers (nurses, doctors, surgeons), police, army, first responders, and other essential and emergency services, it isn't all good. How long does COVID-19 immunity last? Will it mutate like the flu does every year, requiring up-to-date vaccinations to comply with your COVID-19 immunity passport.

Someone could have immunity after surviving COVID-19, get their passport "stamped" and then fall sick of it 6-9-12 months later. What then? There are plenty of people being tested for COVID-19 after having it, and being tested positive post-COVID-19.

A coronavirus vaccine is 12-18 months away, so it would give governments of the world plenty of time to tinker around and get the idea of a COVID-19 immunity passport working. The entire airline and travel industry has come to a grinding halt as it is, and will need to be completely re-worked to allow free-flowing travel again.

What do you think of the idea of a COVID-19 immunity passport?

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
$9.99$7.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/12/2020 at 8:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wired.co.uk, theguardian.com, i.ytimg.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.