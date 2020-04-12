Here's why a COVID-19 immunity passport might be the future of travel

Will you need a COVID-19 'immunity passport' in the future to travel? Yeah, probably

The future of travel might involve something that some governments are already discussing, a new COVID-19 "immunity passport". This immunity passport would certify you, the traveler, as immune to COVID-19 and approved to travel.

Germany, Italy, the UK and the US are already considering a COVID-19 immunity passport, which would acknowledge that you've had the disease and are now immune to it. You won't be able to infect others if you travel to foreign countries, and it would give a government stamp of approval to those working in critical sectors and essential workers.

While a COVID-19 immunity passport would be super beneficial to those in specific industries like healthcare workers (nurses, doctors, surgeons), police, army, first responders, and other essential and emergency services, it isn't all good. How long does COVID-19 immunity last? Will it mutate like the flu does every year, requiring up-to-date vaccinations to comply with your COVID-19 immunity passport.

Someone could have immunity after surviving COVID-19, get their passport "stamped" and then fall sick of it 6-9-12 months later. What then? There are plenty of people being tested for COVID-19 after having it, and being tested positive post-COVID-19.

A coronavirus vaccine is 12-18 months away, so it would give governments of the world plenty of time to tinker around and get the idea of a COVID-19 immunity passport working. The entire airline and travel industry has come to a grinding halt as it is, and will need to be completely re-worked to allow free-flowing travel again.

What do you think of the idea of a COVID-19 immunity passport?