Suddenly fired Rockstar employees call for reinstatement and to finish GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 isn't the only news surrounding Rockstar Games as the UK studio abruptly fired thirty-one workers over what it described as gross misconduct, but if you asked those now former employees, many of whom are veteran Rockstar developers, the studio was merely union-busting.

Those fired employees are now protesting outside Rockstar North in the UK, with many voicing their opinions on why the studio let them go, stating that Rockstar didn't provide any evidence of their alleged gross misconduct and that they were fired without due process or proper representation. According to Rockstar, the now former employees were leaking confidential information on a public forum, but the employees who were fired said they had never been shown any evidence of such leaks.

The employees and the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) allege Rockstar simply wanted to break up the union that was forming, with the employees pointing to each of the fired employees being union members and the UK currently preparing to pass the Employment Rights Bill, which will provide elevated security for workers at the beginning of next year.

Additionally, it's odd that Rockstar would fire several veteran developers right as it's nearing the completion of Grand Theft Auto 6, and then delay the game's release until November 19, 2026, for further polishing. It seems you would want as many hands on deck for the development of that title, especially given that it's now in the home stretch and many of those employees were veterans at the studio.

"If I have gross misconduct on my CV, on my resume for the rest of my life, that is a huge detriment to any future career prospects. Something important to notice as well is you feel shame to be kicked out of work this way. Like, all of us still want to be here. We want our jobs, we want to finish what we were working on. And now the internal shame feel of having this gross misconduct with you forever, it's hard to explain," said one of the employees