Business, Financial & Legal

Ex-Facebook director says Zuckerberg used to forget his passport and 'blame everyone else'

Mark Zuckerberg has been in the crosshairs of a recent memoir from Ex-Facebook director Sarah Wynn-Williams, which details her time working at the company.

Ex-Facebook director says Zuckerberg used to forget his passport and 'blame everyone else'
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sarah Wynn-Williams' book "Careless People" exposes her experiences at Facebook from 2011 to 2017, making critical claims about Mark Zuckerberg and Meta. Meta has labeled the book as outdated and defamatory, and has been trying to limit its promotion.

Personal stories about Zuckerberg have reached a new crescendo, after ex-Facebook director Sarah Wynn-Williams released her new book Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism. The book is an expose detailing her time working at the company between 2011 and 2017.

Credit: Getty Images
2

Credit: Getty Images

The book makes some relatively scathing claims. Meta has condemned its release, calling it 'out of date' and filled with 'false accusations' about its executives. Meta spokesperson Erin Logan told SFGate that the book was 'defamatory', alleging that Wynn-Williams had skipped fact-checking processes conventionally associated with book publishing.

Wynn-Williams' includes anecdotes on stories that are already public. For example, the accusations that Zuckerberg lied during a 2018 senate hearing, and his alleged efforts to work with the Chinese Communist Party to get his app unblocked.

However, there are also some relatively... specific, and bizarre personal stories. For example, a discussion at dinner that detailed Zuckerberg's favorite (but racist) president. Or his sore loser-like behavior during a 'cringey' board game session.

One of the, perhaps unintentionally, funniest anecdotes relates to a 2016 trip to Peru. Wynn-Williams says that Zuckerberg would live in a 'bubble', to such an extent that he would forget his passport, and 'cast blame on others'.

Without a full read, it's difficult to gauge the over-arching tone of Wynn-Williams accounts. However, the Financial Times called Careless People 'jaw-dropping', and The Guardian called it a 'dystopian tragedy'. Meta is also attempting to put a stop to its widespread promotion, so as the Streisand Effect goes, that's all the more reason to read it.

To get a copy, you can find Careless People on Amazon, Kindle, Audible, or wherever you get your books.

NEWS SOURCES:sfgate.com, theguardian.com, theverge.com, ft.com

