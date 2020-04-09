Cyberpunk 2077 coming to next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X as new versions

Cyberpunk 2077 will have special next-gen optimized releases for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X's new higher-end hardware, allowing for ultra-fast loading times, high frame rates, hardware-based ray tracing, 4K 60FPS, and more.

In its recent earnings call, CD Projekt RED confirms it plans to release a separate next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 that leverages the full power of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The next-gen version may not be available when next-gen consoles launch in 2020, though.

There's two ways CDPR will likely handle this: upgrading the existing PS4 and Xbox One versions with enhancement patches to enable boosted performance and features, and launching a separate SKU in stores. CDPR has already confirmed anyone who buys an Xbox One copy will also get the Series X version too.

Q: Since you have next-gen devkits, can we assume once next-gen consoles release that Cyberpunk will become immediately available or will you take some time to finish the port after the console is released?

"We have announced in response to Microsoft's Smart Delivery that the Xbox Series X version will be available for the players who purchase the Xbox One version.

There's no official announcements coming from PlayStation so we really cannot confirm or deny anything. It's PlayStation that first needs to address these issues and then we're happy to make a comment but we can't jump the gun ahead of them," CDPR SVP of business development Michal Nowakowski said in a recent Q&A session (around the 50 minute mark).

"In terms of Microsoft's console, we have officially confirmed both the updates and the cross-gen availability meaning that you'll be able to play the game on the get-go on next-gen.

"However, when it comes to a proper, fully-blown next-gen version, that's going to come later. We haven't announced when yet.

"But that will be available for everyone who purchases the Xbox version from here and now.

"I cannot really comment on the policies on the first parties before they officially announce them. I cannot address the PlayStation part of the question."

Optimizing for next-gen will dramatically improve performance and the overall experience. Cyberpunk 2077 will probably be a big game on base PS4 and Xbox One consoles, possibly around 100GB or thereabouts.

Thanks to the PS5's new SSD, which alleviates seeks, zips compressed data at up to 9GB/sec, and utilizes hardware-based decompression across its 12-channel storage controller, the game will not only load faster, but it'll actually shrink. The SSD alleviates the need for duplicated data so developers can remove instances where assets are replicated hundreds of times.

This frees up storage and RAM, allowing for more resources to be used for processing, rendering, etc.

The same is true for the Xbox Series X's SSD, which actually uses a special new DirectX 12 storage API called DirectStorage to massively streamline data flows. The Xbox Series X will also use Intelligent Delivery to let you choose which portions of a game you want to install.

And that's only storage. The new 8-core Zen 2 CPU will allow massively improved frame rates and overall data processing. The powerful Navi 2 GPU in next-gen hardware will push games into 4K and beyond, complete with hardware-based ray tracing for amazing visuals and clever tricks like variable rate shading to ensure FPS stays high even as these demanding features are added.

In short: Cyberpunk 2077 is going to look and play absolutely amazingly well on next-gen console hardware.